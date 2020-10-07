Overview

Dr. Daniel Davidson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Davidson works at Family Practice Associates in Searcy, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.