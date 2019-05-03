See All Otolaryngologists in Panama City, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Daube, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Daube works at Gulfcoast Facial Plastics and ENT Center in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gulf Coast Facial Plastics and ENT Center
    200 DOCTORS DR, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 397-1850
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 03, 2019
    Kudos to Dr. Daube!!! My situation was a bit different from most procedures described here that are provided at the Gulf Coast Facial Plastics & E.N.T. Center. My needs were a bit different, urgent - a real emergency. What started as just a very bad sore throat days earlier, quickly worsened with the rapid onset of epiglottitis. My epiglottis was quickly swelling, cutting off upper airway breathing. It was a life-threatening emergency. God's blessing in the form of Dr. Daube was with me!!! Dr. Daube, thanks for doing such a great job on a beautiful Sunday, 3/24. We met briefly at the Bay Medical O.R. where you performed my emergency tracheotomy, and saving my life. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your skill and professionalism. Thank you all for your skill and support after my incident. My follow-ups with Dr. Beggs, were also top notch. My wife and I wish you well and continued success as you help people with all their varied needs. Tim Hennessey - Seagrove Beach
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1174571509
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • University Of New Mexico
    • University Of New Mexico
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Daniel Daube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daube works at Gulfcoast Facial Plastics and ENT Center in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Daube’s profile.

    Dr. Daube has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daube on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Daube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daube.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

