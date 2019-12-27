Overview

Dr. Daniel Dare, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Madison and Merit Health River Region.



Dr. Dare works at Walls Dental in Jackson, MS with other offices in Canton, MS, Clinton, MS and Vicksburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.