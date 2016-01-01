Overview

Dr. Daniel D'Arco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. D'Arco works at Pennsylvania Muscle Bone/Joint in New Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.