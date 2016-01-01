Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dansdill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Dansdill works at
Locations
-
1
Mesa McdDowell6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 682-1503
-
2
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 682-1503
-
3
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 682-1503Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale5323 N 99th Ave Ste 155, Glendale, AZ 85305 Directions (480) 682-1503
-
5
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 682-1503
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dansdill?
About Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1013449024
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dansdill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dansdill works at
Dr. Dansdill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dansdill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dansdill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dansdill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.