Dr. Danila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Danila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Danila, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Danila works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
-
2
Memorial Sloan Kettering Bergen225 Summit Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danila?
Dr. Danila has given me Hope with my disease. He is compassionate, kind, and informative. He makes one feel that he has your best interest at heart. I highly recommend him without any reservation. My wife and I look forward to our visits.
About Dr. Daniel Danila, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1952460172
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danila works at
Dr. Danila has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Danila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.