Overview

Dr. Daniel Daniels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Daniels works at Tidal Health in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.