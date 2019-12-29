Dr. Daniel Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Daniels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
1
Tidal Health1640 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-5640
2
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-7040MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Peninsula Gastroenterology560 Riverside Dr Ste A206, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-5640
4
Delmarva Endoscopy Center LLC11103 Cathage Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 912-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Daniels, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1174631352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniels speaks Greek.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
