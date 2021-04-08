Overview

Dr. Daniel Daly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Montgomery Surgical And Trauma Associates in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.