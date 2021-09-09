Overview

Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Daluga works at Lafayette Orthopaedics Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.