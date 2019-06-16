Dr. Daniel Dale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dale, MD
Dr. Daniel Dale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Bellin Health ENT1525 Park Pl, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 965-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
My experience with Dr Dale and his staff was excellent.
About Dr. Daniel Dale, MD
- Oregon Health And Science University
- National Naval Medical Center|Naval Aerospace Med Inst
- Naval Regl Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dale has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
