Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO
Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Cuttica works at
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center of Washington - Falls Chu2922 Telestar Ct, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 584-2040Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center of Washington - Arlington1550 Wilson Blvd Ste 640, Arlington, VA 22209 Directions (703) 584-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Cuttica is an amazing surgeon/doctor. He fixed my hammer toe and overlapping toes that two previous doctors wouldn’t touch. This surgery gave me my life back by relieving the pain and stopped people asking me what was wrong with my toes. Thank You Dr. Cuttica!! May God Bless You and your team!!
About Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1659580298
Dr. Cuttica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuttica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuttica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuttica works at
Dr. Cuttica has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuttica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuttica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuttica.
