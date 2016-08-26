Overview

Dr. Daniel Curhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Curhan works at Sansum Clinic Urology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.