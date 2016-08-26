Dr. Daniel Curhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Curhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Curhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Curhan works at
Locations
Presence Health Partners4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Curhan for ED issues and he was helpful and professional, while not being able to offer natural remedies that he thought would actually work.
About Dr. Daniel Curhan, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Maine Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
