Overview

Dr. Daniel Culliford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Culliford works at Bushwick Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Impulse Control Disorders and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bushwick Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care
    50 Sheffield Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 572-3885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis
Impulse Control Disorders
Anxiety
Psychosis
Impulse Control Disorders
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Daniel Culliford, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295996957
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Culliford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culliford works at Bushwick Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Culliford’s profile.

    Dr. Culliford has seen patients for Psychosis, Impulse Control Disorders and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culliford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Culliford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culliford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culliford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culliford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

