Dr. Daniel Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cruz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Ronald Reagan Hospital Cardiology100 Medical Plz Ste 630W, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 946-0326
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave # 20-140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 844-1152
University of California Los Angeles Health100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630E, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 844-0734
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Greatest Doctor I've ever met! My husband had a heart transplant and he is always there to look after him. He cares about his patients. He took good care of my husband. Very dedicated.
About Dr. Daniel Cruz, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427090091
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cruz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
