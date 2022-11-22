Overview

Dr. Daniel Cruz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Cruz works at Ronald Reagan Hospital Cardio in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

