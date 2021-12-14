Dr. Daniel Cronk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cronk Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Cronk Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Erlanger Surgical Weight Loss979 E 3rd St Ste C620, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2906
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2906
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cronk did my RNY Gastric Bypass and I have been nothing short of amazed. He had wonderful bedside manner and answered all my questions (I had a LOT). He has been wonderful thru all of my post op appointments as well! Would highly recommend!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760454706
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- General Surgery
