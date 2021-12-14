Overview

Dr. Daniel Cronk Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Cronk Jr works at Erlanger Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Center in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.