Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Craviotto works at Orthopedic Surgical Practice in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.