Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Craviotto works at Orthopedic Surgical Practice in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Surgical Practice of Santa Barbara
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 150, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 967-9311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Runner's Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 03, 2022
    In 2016 Dr. Craviotto replaced my left arthritic shoulder. It’s 6 years later and I have more range of motion than before the surgery; which one would not normally expect. He explained everything and did a super job. I had no problems with recovery. In particular he did not rush me into physical therapy, but rather let me do my own ( with his instruction) for a while. When the time came for professional physical therapy I was ready. Last but not least he is SO kind, which I appreciated so very much. He’s my Ortho surgeon for life! 10 out of 10!!!!
    About Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083794291
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • California Lutheran University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craviotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craviotto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craviotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craviotto works at Orthopedic Surgical Practice in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Craviotto’s profile.

    Dr. Craviotto has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craviotto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Craviotto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craviotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craviotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craviotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

