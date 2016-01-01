Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Crane, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Crane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO.
Locations
- 1 130 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 473-7798
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Crane, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.
