Dr. Daniel Cowen, MD

Psychiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Cowen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Cowen works at Anxiety & Depression Treatment Ctr, LLC in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anxiety & Depression Treatment Ctr, LLC
    2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 759-3417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 12, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Cowen for over 4 years. He has been helpful since day 1. He is very kind, a great listener, and provides practical solutions to issue that I bring up. He is a true professional.
CC — Jul 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Daniel Cowen, MD
About Dr. Daniel Cowen, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659459980
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Brandeis
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Cowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cowen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cowen works at Anxiety & Depression Treatment Ctr, LLC in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cowen’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

