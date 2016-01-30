Overview

Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cottam works at Bariatric Medicine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.