Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD

Bariatric Surgery
2.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cottam works at Bariatric Medicine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bariatric Medicine Institute
    1050 E South Temple Fl 2, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 746-2885
  2. 2
    Bariatric Medicine Institute
    1046 E 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 746-2885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Pelvic Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia

Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jan 30, 2016
    Nice enough guy. You see him once for a short visit, in the hospital for surgery, and then not again. If you have a problem, he doesn't seem to come up with specific plan of care. You're left wondering what happens next.
    Rochelle Dalton in Tooele, Utah — Jan 30, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1760574776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Pittsburgh Med Center
    Residency
    Nassau U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Ia Methodist Med Center
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cottam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cottam works at Bariatric Medicine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

