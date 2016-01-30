Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cottam works at
Locations
Bariatric Medicine Institute1050 E South Temple Fl 2, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 746-2885
Bariatric Medicine Institute1046 E 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 746-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice enough guy. You see him once for a short visit, in the hospital for surgery, and then not again. If you have a problem, he doesn't seem to come up with specific plan of care. You're left wondering what happens next.
About Dr. Daniel Cottam, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760574776
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- Nassau U Med Ctr
- Ia Methodist Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottam speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottam.
