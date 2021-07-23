Dr. Daniel Cosgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cosgrove, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cosgrove, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 800, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 906-0635
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danial Cosgrove was kind, caring, patient, and thorough. His staff was exceptionally kind and caring also. I could not have asked for a better experience..
About Dr. Daniel Cosgrove, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1790766491
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosgrove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosgrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosgrove has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cosgrove speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosgrove.
