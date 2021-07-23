Overview

Dr. Daniel Cosgrove, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Cosgrove works at Michael Hyman in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.