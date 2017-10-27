Dr. Constance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Constance, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Constance, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Constance works at
Locations
Mmg Obstetrics Gynecology110 NW 31st St Fl 2, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-3671
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Constance?
Best doctor I've ever had. The wife & I both are over 60, making an internist like Dr. Constance most desirable. We feel like we have a doctor who really cares about our health, and who practices medicine accordingly. Both my wife and I are very happy with Dr. Constance, and we feel safer knowing he is managing our health care.
About Dr. Daniel Constance, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912110578
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Constance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.