Overview

Dr. Daniel Collector, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Collector works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Parkton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

