Overview

Dr. Daniel Cole, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Santa Monica Breast Care in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.