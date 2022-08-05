Dr. Daniel Coit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Coit, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Coit, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Coit works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coit?
Dr Coit performed 2 different operations on me. Both were successful and without incident. In addition, his care and compassion were outstanding. I will forever be in his debt. This is a doctor who is a sterling credit to his profession and to humanity. May he continue his great work for many years.
About Dr. Daniel Coit, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1740271444
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coit accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coit works at
Dr. Coit has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Coit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.