Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
John C. Titone Phd PC5425 N Oracle Rd Ste 115, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 742-9166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cohen several chronic problems almost 26 consecutive years. He asks what I believe to be all the right questions on every visit. I take 4 medications, I am fully functional and do not feel medicated. I trust him to put me and my health concerns first and foremost. I could not imagine a better doctor and am grateful that I have him for my doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710903414
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
