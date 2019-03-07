Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.7730 N Wickham Rd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 253-3595
-
2
Health First Pain Management Clinic5191 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 434-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
He was very dedicated with a problem of tendonitis. He was very honest, ethical and dedicated.
About Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1710096862
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.