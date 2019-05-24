Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Locations
- 1 1779 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor
About Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- New York University
- Columbia Univeristy
