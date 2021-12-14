Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 103 E Holly St Ste 410, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (917) 796-5285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Daniel R. Cohen has helped me through several life challenges and transitions. He is a good listener, compassionate and smart. Dr. Cohen can discern the crux of an issue, and helps you to resolve it by patiently working out your own observations and conclusions. Dr. Cohen is a no-nonsense, open, down to earth, generous therapist. I trust him. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174837629
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.