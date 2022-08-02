Dr. Daniel Coden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Coden, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Coden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Coden works at
Locations
-
1
Perry Pratt & Coden A Medical Corp.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 310, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (800) 898-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coden?
Very personal and knowledgable. Great office staff
About Dr. Daniel Coden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942317508
Education & Certifications
- Mann Eye Ear Throat Hospital
- UCSD
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coden works at
Dr. Coden speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.