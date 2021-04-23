See All Neurosurgeons in Norman, OK
Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cochran works at Norman Neurosurgery Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norman Neurosurgery Associates
    724 24th Ave NW Ste 220, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 307-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Meningiomas
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Adult Tethered Cord Syndrome
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cavernous Malformation Brain
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cervical Spine Disorders
Chiari Malformation, Adult
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Spine Disorders
Degenerative Scoliosis
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Dural Tear
Extradural Hemorrhage
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insufficiency Fracture
Malignant Brain Tumor
Metastatic Tumors (Brain)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures
Osteosarcoma
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinched Nerve in Back
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Cochran has been wonderful! I have enjoyed every visit with he and his staff. He sat and took time with me, whether it was a televisit or an in-person visit, even so far as to go through a list of questions I had as well as show me my CT and explain all that was going on. He was very patient and his staff has always been kind and caring as well. Dr. Cochran referred me through a treatment plan that has now significantly improved my quality of life and for that I am forever grateful. God bless Dr. Cochran and his wonderful staff!
    L Lewis — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528195252
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch of Med/Wake Forest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma Christian University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cochran works at Norman Neurosurgery Associates in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Cochran’s profile.

    Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

