Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Locations
The Neurological Center of North Georgia, LLC1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 240, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions
New Holland Professional Park1466 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Se, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 961-0733
Thompson Mill Medical Office1574 Friendship Rd, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (678) 961-0733
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Dr. for many years and treats me for two disorders with very good results. There is free parking, nice waiting room, short wait times, and friendly staff.
About Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457568644
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.