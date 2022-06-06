See All Neurologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD

Neurology
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Cobb works at The Neurological Center of North Georgia, LLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurological Center of North Georgia, LLC
    1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 240, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    New Holland Professional Park
    1466 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Se, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 961-0733
  3. 3
    Thompson Mill Medical Office
    1574 Friendship Rd, Hoschton, GA 30548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 961-0733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Jun 06, 2022
    He has been my Dr. for many years and treats me for two disorders with very good results. There is free parking, nice waiting room, short wait times, and friendly staff.
    BJHB — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457568644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
