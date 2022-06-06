Overview

Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Cobb works at The Neurological Center of North Georgia, LLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.