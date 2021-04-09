See All Podiatric Surgeons in Castle Pines, CO
Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (62)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They completed their fellowship with Kentuckyone Health University Of Louisville

Dr. Clymer works at Podiatry Associates in Castle Pines, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thompson Patrick
    7505 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6427
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungus Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Dr Clymer is incredibly helpful: he listens to not only what is happening but also what you want to be able to do and then individualizes to get you back “on your feet”. I highly recommend to friends and family.
    Steph — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1447511035
    Education & Certifications

    • Kentuckyone Health University Of Louisville
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clymer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clymer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clymer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clymer works at Podiatry Associates in Castle Pines, CO. View the full address on Dr. Clymer’s profile.

    Dr. Clymer has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clymer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Clymer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clymer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clymer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clymer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

