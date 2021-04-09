Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clymer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They completed their fellowship with Kentuckyone Health University Of Louisville
Dr. Clymer works at
Locations
Thompson Patrick7505 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Directions (720) 764-6427Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clymer is incredibly helpful: he listens to not only what is happening but also what you want to be able to do and then individualizes to get you back “on your feet”. I highly recommend to friends and family.
About Dr. Daniel Clymer, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1447511035
Education & Certifications
- Kentuckyone Health University Of Louisville
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Clymer works at
