Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Clerc works at Champaign Dental Group in Enumclaw, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw
    3021 Griffin Ave, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Apr 10, 2021
Visit the with him was great! Happy to be referred to him.
— Apr 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD

  • Sleep Medicine
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1508871153
Education & Certifications

  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Elizabeth Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clerc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clerc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clerc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clerc works at Champaign Dental Group in Enumclaw, WA. View the full address on Dr. Clerc’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clerc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clerc.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clerc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clerc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

