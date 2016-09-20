Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Families First Pediatrics - Riverton4651 W 13400 S Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (385) 300-2585
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
We have taken our daughter to Dr. Clayton for 5 years. He is very kind and attentive. I feel very confident in his abilities and his desire to ensure our child is healthy. We are having another child early next year and will continue to use him.
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811979214
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
