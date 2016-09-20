Overview

Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Clayton works at Families First Pediatrics - Riverton in Riverton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.