Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Clayton works at Families First Pediatrics - Riverton in Riverton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Families First Pediatrics - Riverton
    4651 W 13400 S Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 300-2585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2016
    We have taken our daughter to Dr. Clayton for 5 years. He is very kind and attentive. I feel very confident in his abilities and his desire to ensure our child is healthy. We are having another child early next year and will continue to use him.
    Robby in West Jordan — Sep 20, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Clayton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811979214
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
