Overview

Dr. Daniel Clair, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Clair works at Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.