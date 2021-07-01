Overview

Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Churgin works at Phoenix Retina in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.