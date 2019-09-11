Dr. Daniel Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Choo, MD
Dr. Daniel Choo, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Dr. Choo works at
Patient of Dr Choo for many years. I had many ENTs and he was the most competent, responsive, has the best bedside manner. Very kind. Sad I had to move or I never would have left his practice. In my new city I have struggled to find ENTs as good as Dr Choo.
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447270053
- Nih/Nidcd
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
