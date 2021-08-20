See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Overview

Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chin works at Retinal Consultants Worcester in Chicago, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel I Chin Jr DDS & Associates P
    845 N Michigan Ave Ste 919E, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 642-1252
  2. 2
    Schaumburg Implant Dentistry
    2651 Warrenville Rd Ste 275, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 324-9461
  3. 3
    Clearchoice
    1300 E Woodfield Rd Ste 110, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 413-1155
  4. 4
    Clearchoice Implant Center
    630 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 939-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Implant
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dental Implant
Dentofacial Anomalies

Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I was extremely nervous regarding an abscess/wound on my upper gum. My longtime dentist had been monitoring it for a few years and suggested it was finally time to see an oral surgeon as it was not getting any better. I called to make an appointment and was happy to have a choice of two offices- choosing the office near me, located in Water Tower in Chicago. The entire staff is very nice- especially Eva, and Dr. Chin was immediately able to put my mind at ease after examining me and carefully explaining what the abscess most likely was and what the process was to diagnose my issue. I liked that Dr. Chin didn't talk down to me, but made me feel like a partner in the process. After my surgery, (which went as expected for Dr. Chin, but MUCH BETTER THAN EXPECTED for me- I hardly took any pain meds), I healed very quickly. There was only a bit of unexpected news regarding my tooth underneath the gum which we are watching, but again, I am "partnering" with Dr. Chin in watching the tooth.
    caroliscookie — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1649286642
    • 1649286642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westside Veterans Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital Chicago Il
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

