Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel I Chin Jr DDS & Associates P845 N Michigan Ave Ste 919E, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 642-1252
-
2
Schaumburg Implant Dentistry2651 Warrenville Rd Ste 275, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 324-9461
-
3
Clearchoice1300 E Woodfield Rd Ste 110, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 413-1155
-
4
Clearchoice Implant Center630 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (312) 939-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely nervous regarding an abscess/wound on my upper gum. My longtime dentist had been monitoring it for a few years and suggested it was finally time to see an oral surgeon as it was not getting any better. I called to make an appointment and was happy to have a choice of two offices- choosing the office near me, located in Water Tower in Chicago. The entire staff is very nice- especially Eva, and Dr. Chin was immediately able to put my mind at ease after examining me and carefully explaining what the abscess most likely was and what the process was to diagnose my issue. I liked that Dr. Chin didn't talk down to me, but made me feel like a partner in the process. After my surgery, (which went as expected for Dr. Chin, but MUCH BETTER THAN EXPECTED for me- I hardly took any pain meds), I healed very quickly. There was only a bit of unexpected news regarding my tooth underneath the gum which we are watching, but again, I am "partnering" with Dr. Chin in watching the tooth.
About Dr. Daniel Chin, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1649286642
Education & Certifications
- Westside Veterans Hospital
- University of Illinois
- Michael Reese Hospital Chicago Il
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
