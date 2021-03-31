Overview

Dr. Daniel Chen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Family Medical Center La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.