Dr. Daniel Char, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Char is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Char, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Char, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Char works at
Locations
-
1
NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Char?
My experience with Dr Char and staff was nothing short of amazing. Dr. Char took time explaining my particular situation to me and explaining his course of action to correct. Surgery itself went beautifully and exactly as I expected as per Dr. Char's explanation. The results were again exactly what I expected. I could not have been more pleased and absolutely would recommend Dr. Char to everyone. His office staff was very friendly and helpful and I had no problem getting an appointment in a timely basis. I would rate my experience at a 5.0.
About Dr. Daniel Char, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1366518128
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Char has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Char has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Char works at
Dr. Char has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Embolism and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Char on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Char. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Char.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Char, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Char appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.