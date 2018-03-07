See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Daniel Channell, MD

Gynecology
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Channell, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Channell works at Channell Family Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Channell Family Medical Group, Inc.
    8008 Haven Ave Ste 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 294-8527
    Care For Women's Medical Group
    1310 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 579-0806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 07, 2018
    Dr. Channell Has been one of the best doctors I’ve seen in years! His bedside manor is amazing, he’s funny, smart, explains everything step by step to his patients, and his staff is very welcoming. Not to mention his office is so clean and pretty! I HIGHLY recommend Dr.Channell
    Kelly Mintle in Rancho Cucamonga — Mar 07, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Channell, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699749044
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Arkansas Med Scis
    • University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Rhodes College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Channell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Channell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Channell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Channell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Channell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

