Dr. Daniel Channell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Channell, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Channell Family Medical Group, Inc.8008 Haven Ave Ste 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 294-8527
Care For Women's Medical Group1310 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-0806
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Channell Has been one of the best doctors I’ve seen in years! His bedside manor is amazing, he’s funny, smart, explains everything step by step to his patients, and his staff is very welcoming. Not to mention his office is so clean and pretty! I HIGHLY recommend Dr.Channell
About Dr. Daniel Channell, MD
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas Med Scis
- University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Rhodes College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channell speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Channell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channell.
