Overview

Dr. Daniel Cha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Cha works at Centers for Pain Control in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.