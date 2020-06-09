Dr. Daniel Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Centers for Pain Control Munster1928 45TH ST, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 476-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cha is awesome, he listens to you, and is extremely gentle when you have procedures. He is definitely five stars!!
About Dr. Daniel Cha, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063442051
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
- Hurley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
