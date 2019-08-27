Overview

Dr. Daniel Cepin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Cepin works at San Diego Cardiac Center in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.