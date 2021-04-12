Overview

Dr. Daniel Caviness, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Caviness works at Chico Podiatry Group in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.