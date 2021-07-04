Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavalcanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Evangelic University Hospital of Curitiba|New York University Medical Center-Bellevue Hospital Center|The Barrow Neurological Institute
Dr. Cavalcanti works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-3272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Coventry Health Care
Dr. Cavalcanti performed my MVD surgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia in March of 2021. He was able to correct the offending compressions, resulting in dramatic, immediate, and complete elimination of all facial pain! From start to finish, he was extraordinarily thorough, professional, and detailed in his approach and explanations. He has a passion for his work. He answered every of my questions and was able to allay all of my fears, of which I had many! Dr. Cavalcanti truly listened and understood my individual needs with kindness, patience and compassion. He has a lovely sense of humor. Dr. Cavalcanti works with a top-notch staff of PA’s! His Medical Assistant/Scheduler was immensely helpful, kind, and responsive. His office staff was always respectful and courteous. Dr. Cavalcanti met and exceeded all my expectations of exceptionally high-quality medical care, along with the human kindness and compassion that I so greatly needed! I am truly grateful. I highly recommend Dr. Cavalcanti!
- Neurosurgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Hospital Geral de Bonsucesso
- Hospital Geral de Bonsucesso
Dr. Cavalcanti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavalcanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavalcanti speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalcanti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalcanti.
