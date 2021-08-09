Dr. Castresana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Castresana, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Castresana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1955 Textile Way Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (404) 881-1094
- 2 1980 Friendship Rd Ste 104, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (678) 987-1480
-
3
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (678) 987-1499Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Northeast Georgia Medical Center743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (404) 888-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor!!!! Te escucha, se preocupa por tu caso, es excelente. Después de pasar por diferentes especialistas, hacerme innumerables exámenes por fin gracias al doctor veo una luz en el camino.
About Dr. Daniel Castresana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
