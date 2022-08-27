Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2399
Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Cadena Castillo is a great doctor. I am honestly surprised to find that he had some negative reviews. I find him very pleasant and friendly. He clearly knows his field and always explains things to me thoroughly, taking his time to answer questions. He has always been available to me through the patient portal as needed and responds in a timely manner under more urgent circumstances if you give him a call.
About Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism
- Internal Medicine
- Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne University
- INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Universidad Industrial De San
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
