Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (53)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Castillo works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2399
    Greenpoint
    934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 389-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr Cadena Castillo is a great doctor. I am honestly surprised to find that he had some negative reviews. I find him very pleasant and friendly. He clearly knows his field and always explains things to me thoroughly, taking his time to answer questions. He has always been available to me through the patient portal as needed and responds in a timely manner under more urgent circumstances if you give him a call.
    About Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225269673
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism
    • Internal Medicine
    • Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne University
    • INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    • Universidad Industrial De San
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Castillo’s profile.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

