Dr. Daniel Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Castellanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Castellanos, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS.
Dr. Castellanos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas A Hunter MD PA2121 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 1000, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 585-6941
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellanos?
About Dr. Daniel Castellanos, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1790793156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellanos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellanos accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellanos works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.