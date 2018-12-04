See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Casper, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Casper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Casper works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Eye and Vision Examination Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2018
    AMAZING DOCTOR. COMPETENT AND CARING ! LEADING EYE SPECIALIST
    Peter M in Southampton, NY — Dec 04, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Casper, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Albany Med Center Hospital|Albany Medical Center Hospital
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Casper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casper works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Casper’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

