Dr. Daniel Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Case, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Case works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
-
2
Radiology Associates Of Tampa2700 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 251-5822
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Case?
He is the BEST- his intervention totally improved my husband's quality of life and thus the entire family's.
About Dr. Daniel Case, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417161811
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.